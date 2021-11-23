Left Menu

Equity benchmark indices close in green, Sensex up by 198 points

Indian equity market closed in green on Tuesday as the metal and power sector shares gained.

23-11-2021
Equity benchmark indices close in green, Sensex up by 198 points
Indian equity market closed in green on Tuesday as the metal and power sector shares gained. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 198.44 points or 0.34 per cent, while the Nifty 50 gained by 86.80 points or 0.50 per cent.

In BSE Sensex all the sectors, other than the Information Technology (IT) sector gained. The sectors that saw maximum gain were the metal sector that was up by 3.48 per cent, the power sector that was up by 3.20 per cent, the utilities sector that was up by 3.11 and the realty sector was up by 2.35 per cent. Among stocks, the top gainer was the Power Grid Corp, which surged 3.91 per cent to Rs 201.85, followed by NTPC Limited up by 2.53 per cent to Rs 133.50 per share.

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma also traded with a positive bias today. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank cracked by 2.59 per cent, Asian Paints was down by 2.35 per cent and Infosys by 1.49 per cent. (ANI)

