Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI/Heylin Spark): World's first all-inclusive software product for the decentralization of cloud computing, edge computing, data center and IoT launched in India. SynchroKnot's vSoC poised to eliminate the need for centralized cloud computing, expected to rake in USD 8B in next five years. By implementing SynchroKnot's newest software product, Indian government and mid and high enterprise in India can save at least USD 500-800 billion. Special offers for IITs and premier research institutions.

In a major boost to cloud computing, SynchroKnot, the Originator and Leader of cloud computing and data center& decentralization software and technology, has announced a new software product that is expected to bring a paradigm shift in the way cloud computing, edge computing, data centre and IoT is perceived and implemented in practice today. Called as Virtual System on Chip (vSoC), the software is expected to reduce the cost associated with data centre hardware infrastructure, cooling, and software licensing by 30-50 times. With countries increasingly getting weary about data protection and need for data localisation, the SynchroKnot technology and solution creates a new genre in itself, and has the potential to massively boost the local infrastructure to far surpass the world standards. The need to secure data and enable its judicious use for public good has been a topic of debate for quite some time now. Speaking at Sydney conference, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also stressed the importance of data privacy, "The greatest product of technology today is data. In India, we have created a robust framework of data protection, privacy and security. And, at the same time, we use data as a source of empowerment of people. We are one of the largest consumers of data".

Speaking about the product, Mehul Sharma, Owner of SynchroKnot and Creator of the Virtual System on Chip said, "As you have been acquainted with what the product does, you can see the potential it creates for rejuvenating the economic dynamics of businesses around the world. In the fast-slowing global economy, the SynchroKnot solution can give regions the competitive edge over existing technologies which are complex, expensive and difficult to move away from". "The Prime Minister, too, has routinely stressed the importance of affordable and efficient cloud computing solutions that not just reduce our dependence on outside suppliers but also provide us with localised solutions to cater to our own unique problems. While keeping the untainted intention of delivering unique value by creating this product for over 8+ years, and having used it internally in our beta-to-production systems, I would like to unveil this product today for the betterment of global markets. The licenses for the Virtual System on Chip will be available shortly from our authorized System Integrators."

The move is also expected to strengthen India's position in the AI and cloud computing market. SynchroKnot estimates that by 2026, the company is expecting a revenue upwards of $7.5B USD just from direct software sales, and with additional consulting, remote managed and support services, it is expected to be between USD 12-15 billion. For the Indian government and mid and high enterprise in India, at the most basic level, the product is expected to save at least USD 500-800 billion USD. This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)