Equitas SFB, HDFC Bank tie up to offer co-branded credit cards

Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Tuesday said it has partnered with HDFC Bank to launch its new co-branded credit cards.

The credit cards will be available for Equitas Small Finance Bank's customers. There are two categories of credit cards - Excite Credit Card and Elegance Credit Card.

While Excite credit card will offer a credit limit from Rs 25,000 to Rs two lakh, Elegance offers a credit of over Rs two lakh.

"This first-of-its-kind partnership for HDFC Bank will enable us to extend our best-in-class offerings in the cards segment to Equitas Small Finance Bank's customers and provide them with a highly rewarding credit card experience," HDFC Bank's Group Head (Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking & IT) Parag Rao said.

Equitas SFB's Senior President and Country Head (Branch Banking - Liabilities, Products & Wealth) Murali Vaidyanathan said the new co-branded credit card proposition will facilitate seamless banking and also add value to customers with its exceptional features such as minimal cost, spend range, and rewards programme.

HDFC Bank is the leading player in the payments ecosystem with a dominant share in both cards issuing and acquiring business. It has over 21 lakh acceptance points, making it among the largest facilitators of cashless payments in the country.

