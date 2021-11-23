French fishermen threaten action as Brexit licence talks drag
French fishermen are planning protest action against Britain's refusal to grant them more licences to operate in UK territorial waters, a fishing representative said on Tuesday, threatening to cut Britain's access to the EU's single market.
- Country:
- France
French fishermen are planning protest action against Britain's refusal to grant them more licenses to operate in UK territorial waters, a fishing representative said on Tuesday, threatening to cut Britain's access to the EU's single market. France and Britain have been at loggerheads for months over how many licenses French fishermen should get as part of a post-Brexit deal, with France accusing Britain of not handing out enough permits and Britain saying it is respecting the deal.
But with talks dragging on, fishermen have decided to take action said Olivier Lepretre, president of the business body that represents fishermen's interests in northern France. "Action is imminent," Lepretre said.
Without going into details of what form the action will take, he made clear that would affect trade, saying: "Britain wants to get access to the European market? They should give us the licenses. If not, we will cut their access."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
France's Macron to finalise art restitution agreement with Benin on Tuesday
Police officer injured in knife attack in France's Cannes
France flexes muscle, puts warship in eastern Mediterranean
France's nuclear sector prepared to build new EPR reactors - EDF
France launches probe into Cannes knife attack: Reports