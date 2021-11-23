Left Menu

The Kripto Odyssey (T.K.O) Summit 2021: An Exploratory Voyage of Cryptocurrency and Its Blockchain Technological Foundation

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:23 IST
The Kripto Odyssey (T.K.O) Summit 2021: An Exploratory Voyage of Cryptocurrency and Its Blockchain Technological Foundation
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of the Total Kripto Overview (T.K.O) Summit 2021 which was attended by more than 37,000 virtual participants from over 11 countries, Toko Token (TKO), the native utility token of Tokocrypto which is Indonesia's most trusted crypto assets digital exchange and also the first entity in Indonesia to be registered under the country's Trade and Futures Exchange Ministry (BAPPEBTI), will be organizing The Kripto Odyssey (T.K.O) Summit 2021 that would be providing a 360° overview of the crypto landscape by covering the trending topics which are currently the talk of the crypto town including DeFi, GameFi and NFT on 4 December 2021.

The Kripto Odyssey (T.K.O) Summit 2021 would also be covering the technological foundation of cryptocurrency i.e. blockchain which has long been touted as the technology that will drive humanity towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution by exploring its distinctive features and characteristics, notable use cases and the manner in which it has supported humanity's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last but not least, there will be quarterly updates about the star of the show i.e. Toko Token (TKO) including the things that TKO holders can be looking forward to in the months ahead. Add in the participation of industry top guns namely Chia Hock Lai who is the Chairman of the ASEAN Blockchain Consortium, Juan Otero who is the Co-Founder and CEO of the world's leading blockchain-based travel platform Travala.com, Weso who is a developer of leading DeFi platform Beefy Finance, Irene Umar who is the co-founder of GameFi revolutionizer Yield Guild Games Southeast Asia (YGGSEA), Oscar Franklin Tan who is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of NFT game changer Enjin as well as Tokocrypto's very own Chief Operating Officer (COO) Teguh Harmanda and it's certain that The Kripto Odyssey (T.K.O) Summit 2021 is set to be one small step for Tokonauts, one giant leap for the blockchain and cryptocurrency communities.

Registration is open until the 4th of December at 13.00 GMT+7 here: https://bit.ly/3qpdglG For more information: https://www.indonesiablockchainweek.com/ Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1694773/IMG_3879.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021