Left Menu

Mumbai: Fully vaccinated passengers can book suburban train tickets on mobile phones

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:07 IST
Mumbai: Fully vaccinated passengers can book suburban train tickets on mobile phones
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fully vaccinated passengers of the Central Railway's suburban trains here can now book their single journey and season tickets on their mobile phones through the Railways' Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app, which has been linked to the state government's Universal Pass, an official said on Tuesday.

The linking of UTS application and Universal Pass will enable passengers to book their tickets seamlessly without any hassle, said Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager of Central Railway. ''Anyone who has taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has completed 14 days since the administration of the last dose has to take state government's Universal Pass, which was issued after due verification of the vaccination status,'' Lahoti said. The linking of the two systems will provide significant relief to passengers and reduce queues at railway ticket counters.

An updated Android version of the UTS app was already available on Google Play Store, while the IOS version is likely to be updated in Apple Store by Tuesday night, he said, adding that with this, passengers can buy single journey and season tickets through UTS app.

The Central Railway, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and state government were working together to link the UTS app with the UPS, the official said.

From October 30, the state government allowed citizens to travel on suburban trains by obtaining single journey tickets, but passengers had to produce a universal pass for this. At present, passengers have to produce their universal passes at ticket counters to buy tickets. During the pandemic, UTS app was suspended, as there was no system to verify the vaccination status of passengers.

Now, the UTS app will be opened for public with proper vaccination verification made possible by linking it with the state government portal, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021