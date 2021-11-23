Left Menu

Guj: 5 dead, 11 injured as car suffers tyre burst, hits bus in Rajkot

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Five persons were killed and eleven injured on Tuesday when a car collided with a state transport bus after jumping a divider on the national highway near Gondal in Gujarat's Rajkot district, police said.

Two children in the car are critically injured, while nine passengers of the bus sustained minor wounds, a Gondal rural police station official said.

''The car was going towards Gondal and lost balance after a tyre burst near Biliya village. The car jumped the divider on the national highway, went to the opposite lane and dashed into an ST bus,'' he said.

Five car occupants, including three women and two men, died on the spot, he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

