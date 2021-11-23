Left Menu

VW board committee unlikely to decide on CEO in Tuesday meeting - sources

Reuters | Hamburg | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:32 IST
VW board committee unlikely to decide on CEO in Tuesday meeting - sources
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Volkswagen's supervisory board executive committee will meet on Tuesday evening to discuss the future of Chief Executive Herbert Diess but further discussions will likely be needed before a final decision is reached, three sources said.

A compromise between the eight-person committee - which includes works council head Daniela Cavallo and representatives for majority shareholder families Porsche and Piech - could depend on whether Diess agrees to change his management style, the sources said, after a series of clashes between the CEO and workers over his electrification strategy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021