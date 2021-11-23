Left Menu

Paytm shares stymie two-day slump; surge 10 pc

During the day, the stock jumped 12.10 per cent to Rs 1,525.On NSE, it gained 9.93 per cent to close at Rs 1,494.70.Shares of One97 Communications Ltd on Thursday made a weak market debut and tumbled over 27 per cent from the issue price of Rs 2,150.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:46 IST
Paytm shares stymie two-day slump; surge 10 pc
  • Country:
  • India

After slumping for two straight sessions post listing, shares of Paytm's parent company One97 Communications surged nearly 10 per cent on Tuesday. The counter, which had a deserted look for the past two trading sessions zoomed 9.90 per cent to close at Rs 1,494.95 on BSE. During the day, the stock jumped 12.10 per cent to Rs 1,525.

On NSE, it gained 9.93 per cent to close at Rs 1,494.70.

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd on Thursday made a weak market debut and tumbled over 27 per cent from the issue price of Rs 2,150. It declined for the second day in a row on Monday, tumbling 13 per cent.

Equity markets were closed on Friday on account of 'Guru Nanak Jayanti'. Ant Group-backed Paytm's Rs 18,300 crore IPO, India's biggest share sale, was oversubscribed 1.89 times earlier this month.

This was greater than miner Coal India's Rs 15,000 crore offer a decade ago.

Incorporated in 2000, One97 Communications is India's leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021