Telefónica partners Wipro for network automation solution

IT firm Wipro on Tuesday said it has partnered with Telefónica to automate the associated network operations and enable adoption of virtualised network functions.

Telefonica plans to leverage a common CI/CD/CT (Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment and Continuous Testing) framework for all the markets which can be implemented locally to meet specific local integration needs, with the support of Wipro, a statement said.

This will ease collaboration among Telefonica OpCos allowing to share design, parametrisation/configuration, test plans and results, it added.

Telefónica and Wipro have announced an agreement ''to initiate the transformational journey towards network operations by introducing CI/CD/CT in Telefonica's German and Brazilian markets, with the perspective of expansion to Spain and UK,'' it said.

The solution, developed by Wipro, will be built over opensource tools and open to evolution, allowing rapid adaptation to future technological changes, it said adding that common repository test tools will also be used, with the possibility of future integration with the CI/CD/CT pipeline.

Telefonica and Wipro will also collaborate in implementing and incorporating the CI/CD/CT framework in the Telefonica Technology and Automation Lab (based in Madrid). Wipro will support Telefónica in implementing different use cases over Telco Cloud environments and will build an automated and programmable environment based on Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning.

''Network disaggregation, O-RAN and automation are at the core of our investments to enable cost efficient, scalable networks of the future. Our decade long partnership with Telefonica is continuing to thrive through this agreement. Wipro will now leverage our investments into open-source based network automation and support Telefonica in future network transformation,'' Thomas Mueller, CTO – Engineering and R&D Services at Wipro, said.

Wipro had also recently announced a five-year strategic partnership with Telefónica Germany/O2 for a Radical IT Transformation (RAITT) programme.

In a separate statement, Wipro said it has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) – 2021 for the twelfth year in succession.

This year saw 3,455 companies assessed from around the world, of which 322 made it to the DJSI (World) index for 2021-2022. The IT Services sector saw 91 companies participating globally of which nine have been selected in the World Index.

Wipro is also part of DJSI (Emerging Markets), and is one of the only two companies from the IT services sector in India, the statement said.

Launched in 1999, the S&P DJSI (World) is considered a global standard for corporate sustainability performance, and represents the top 10 per cent of an industry/sector based on performance on a comprehensive range of Economic, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) parameters.

“Making the index is not just an achievement we aim for on an annual basis, however, but an absolute necessity if we are to help reach a carbon-free future, globally. We will strive to improve on every metric as we fight on against climate change and to help make the world a better and more inclusive place,” Wipro Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)