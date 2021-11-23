Left Menu

Bharat Forge arm hikes stake in EV maker Tork

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:55 IST
Bharat Forge arm hikes stake in EV maker Tork
  • Country:
  • India

Auto components major Bharat Forge on Tuesday said its arm Kalyani Powertrain Ltd has hiked stake in electric two-wheeler maker Tork Motors to 60.66 per cent through conversion of debentures into equity shares.

Earlier this year, Bharat Forge had announced plans to house all of its electric vehicle (EV) business initiatives under Kalyani Powertrain Ltd (KPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary.

On September 4, it had transferred its 48.86 per cent stake in Tork Motors Pvt Ltd to KPL. ''Further, KPL also exercised the option to convert its holding of zero coupon optionally convertible debentures (ZOCD) of Tork into equity shares by serving a conversion notice, pursuant to the terms of the said ZOCD,'' Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

The conversion of 4 lakh ZOCD of face value of Rs 1,000 each amounted to Rs 40 crore, it added.

Post allotment of equity shares by Tork to KPL on November 22 and owing to the said conversion, the stake of KPL in Tork has increased to 60.66 per cent, it added.

''Consequently, Tork has become a subsidiary of KPL and a step-down subsidiary of the company,'' the filing said.

Tork had a turnover of Rs 4.3 crore in 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021