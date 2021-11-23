Left Menu

Review suspension of senior citizens' concessions: Rama Rao

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:08 IST
Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to review the suspension of senior citizens' concessions, since March 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

''VerY unfortunate situation Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji ''Please review the decision in the interest of crores of senior citizens who deserve our assistance and respect,'' Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

The TRS working president was responding to a report, citing a RTI reply, that almost four crore senior citizens have been forced to pay full fare for their travel since the Railways suspended their concessions due to the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

