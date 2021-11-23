Sarbananda Sonowal and Munjpara Mahedrabhai visit AYUSH pavilion at IITF 2021

Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, and Minister of State for Ayush and Women and Child Development, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, visited the Ayush Minsitry's pavilion in Hall No. 10 of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2021, at Pragati Maidan today.

Both the ministers inspected the arrangements at the pavilion, visited various Ayush stalls put up by different institutes and research bodies under the Ministry and interacted with health practitioners of various streams, yoga experts and people who were present at the fair.

They also purchased the Bal Raksha Kit, immunity booster for children against Covid-19, and some other Ayush medicines, giving the message to the public to adopt traditional Indian medicines.

They tasted the nutritious and delicious foods items displayed at Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha stalls such as Murabba-e Amla, Harira, Unani Kahwa and Halwa Gheekar at Unani's stall, Bhringraj Chocolate, Roasted Chana and Black Sesame Ladoo at the stall of Siddha, Nutritious cookies at the stall of National Institute of Ayurveda and Veg Poha, Sesame Laddu, Carrot Rice and Roasted Chana, Paneer Dry Curry at the stall of Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy. They also tasted the Fenugreek Rice and Mix Sprout Salad etc.

The ministers were accompanied by Ayush Secretary, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Special Secretary (Ayush), Pramod Kumar Pathak and other senior officials.

Organised in the 75th year of Independence under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, the India international Trade Fair this year is based on the theme of a 'Self-reliant India'. The fair started on November 14 and will continue till November 27.

(With Inputs from PIB)