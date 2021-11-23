Left Menu

Sebi fines 2 Mindtree employees for disclosure lapses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:43 IST
Sebi fines 2 Mindtree employees for disclosure lapses
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday levied monetary fine on two employees of Mindtree Ltd for failing to make requisite disclosures and thereby violating insider trading norms.

The employees -- Mahendra Gautam and Ankit Kumar -- are facing fine of Rs 1 lakh each, as per two separate orders.

They violated Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) norms due to their failure to make the requisite disclosures within the stipulated time pursuant to executing transactions in Mindtree's shares.

PIT norms provide that disclosures be submitted to the company within two trading days of the transactions if the value of the securities traded aggregates to a traded value in excess of Rs 10 lakh whether in one transaction or a series of transactions, over any calendar quarter.

Gautam and Kumar were employees of the company had transacted in the scrip of the company on multiple occasions but failed to make disclosures, the investigation revealed.

''The requirement to submit disclosures under the PIT Regulations are sacrosanct as they enable the public to make an informed investment decision in a timely manner,'' Sebi said in similarly worded separate orders.

The investigation was initiated by Sebi after it received a letter from Mindtree Ltd informing about instances of violation of the code of conduct framed by the company under PIT norms, by two of its employees and action taken by them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021