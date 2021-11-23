Left Menu

Ambulance aggregator AmbiPalm launches services in Bengal with 2,000 vehicles

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:54 IST
Ambulance aggregator AmbiPalm launches services in Bengal with 2,000 vehicles
  • Country:
  • India

Ambulance aggregator AmbiPalm launched its services in West Bengal on Tuesday with around 2,000 vehicles on its platform, a company official said.

Ambulances can be booked through the AmbiPalm app in Kolkata, Durgapur, Kharagpur, Medinipur, Asansol and Siliguri, its director Leonard Jackson said.

He said that the company has tied up with several local service providers to give services in the state.

The company said it has on its platform over 3,500 ambulances across 15 cities, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mysore, Lucknow, Gurgaon and Chennai.

''We have provisions to facilitate air ambulance services to shift patients expeditiously to distant locations. We intend to increase our operating fleet to a minimum of 10,000-plus in a year's time,'' Jackson said.

The company has set up a round-the-clock multi-linguistic call centre in Hyderabad to cater customers speaking Bengali, English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021