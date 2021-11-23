Ambulance aggregator AmbiPalm launches services in Bengal with 2,000 vehicles

Ambulance aggregator AmbiPalm launched its services in West Bengal on Tuesday with around 2,000 vehicles on its platform, a company official said.

Ambulances can be booked through the AmbiPalm app in Kolkata, Durgapur, Kharagpur, Medinipur, Asansol and Siliguri, its director Leonard Jackson said.

He said that the company has tied up with several local service providers to give services in the state.

The company said it has on its platform over 3,500 ambulances across 15 cities, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mysore, Lucknow, Gurgaon and Chennai.

''We have provisions to facilitate air ambulance services to shift patients expeditiously to distant locations. We intend to increase our operating fleet to a minimum of 10,000-plus in a year's time,'' Jackson said.

The company has set up a round-the-clock multi-linguistic call centre in Hyderabad to cater customers speaking Bengali, English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)