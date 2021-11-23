Repco Home Finance invites applications for MD, CEO post

Chennai-based Repco Home Finance has invited applications from candidates for the position of its managing director and chief executive officer.

Promoted by Repco Bank, Repco Home Finance has invited candidates with minimum qualification of a postgraduate degree in any subject from a UGC recognised university on a full-time basis.

Any one of the professional qualifications such as CA, CS, ICWA or MBA is desired to fill up the vacancy.

The candidate should have a minimum of 20 years of experience in an officer's cadre in a bank, housing finance company or other financial institution. Out of this, the candidate must have worked a minimum of two years at one level below the whole-time director and/or a minimum of one year as whole-time director (executive director/ managing director), Repco Home Finance said in an advertisement on its website.

The applicants should not be less than 45 years of age and more than 57 years of age as of October 31, 2021, it said.

However, the experience and age criterion are relaxable for the deserving candidates at the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and approval of the board, it added.

Repco Home Finance said the selected candidate will be offered a basic salary on the scale of Rs 2-3 lakh per month with 4.5 per cent per annum increment and DA thereon (at present 24.94 per cent of basic salary, and subject to revision by the board).

''Selected candidates will be offered a tenure of three years, extendable at the discretion of the board,'' it said.

Currently, Yashpal Gupta is the MD and CEO of Repco Home Finance.

The last date for the application is December 15.

Incorporated in 2020, Repco Home Finance has 155 branches and 22 satellite centres in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Puducherry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)