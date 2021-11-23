Left Menu

Singapore Airlines, Scoot to gradually operate flights to 10 Indian cities from Nov 29 onward

Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary Scoot will gradually operate flights from Singapore to 10 Indian cities from November 29 onwards, a statement said on Tuesday.Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore CAAS had on Sunday announced that Singapore and India have reached an agreement to resume commercial passenger flights between the two countries from November 29.Air travel to Singapore is currently happening on vaccinated travel lane VTL and non-vaccinated travel lane.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 20:11 IST
Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary Scoot will gradually operate flights from Singapore to 10 Indian cities from November 29 onwards, a statement said on Tuesday.

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) had on Sunday announced that Singapore and India have reached an agreement to resume commercial passenger flights between the two countries from November 29.

Air travel to Singapore is currently happening on vaccinated travel lane (VTL) and non-vaccinated travel lane. VTL allows quarantine free travel to Singapore for fully vaccinated travellers.

Singapore Airlines in its statement said on Tuesday that it will launch daily direct VTL services from Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai on November 29, subject to regulatory approvals.

In addition, Singapore Airlines said it will operate non-VTL direct flights connecting Singapore with Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kochi from November 30.

The full-service carrier will also start non-VTL direct flights on Singapore-Hyderabad route from December 1 onward.

''Singapore Airlines may operate both VTL flights and non-VTL flights on the same routes, so it is important for customers to select their flights carefully,'' it stated.

Singapore Airlines' low-cost subsidiary Scoot will start non-VTL services on Singapore-Hyderabad route and Singapore-Tiruchirapalli route from November 30 and December 2, respectively.

Scoot will also operate non-VTL direct flights on Singapore-Amritsar route from January 31 next year, it said.

Travellers on a VTL flight entering Singapore will be required two COVID-19 tests -- one within two days of flight departure and one on-arrival test at the Singapore airport. The VTL passengers would not undergo any quarantine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

