Maldives Defence Minister visits Kerala

A total of 233 officers including international trainees will be passing out from INA on November 27. The delegation will be departing for Maldives on November 28, the release added.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-11-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 20:16 IST
Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi along with a delegation is on a six-day official visit to Kochi and Kannur in Kerala.

The delegation arrived here on Tuesday and was received by Rear Admiral TVN Prsanna, Chief Staff Officer (Training), Southern Naval Command at Cochin International Airport, a Defence release said here.

The visiting Defence Minister of Maldives is the Chief Guest for the Passing Out Parade of Officer cadets of the Indian Navy at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala in Kannur district on November 27. A total of 233 officers (including international trainees) will be passing out from INA on November 27. Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, will be calling on Defence Minister, Maldives at Headquarters Southern Naval Command tomorrow. The delegation will be departing for Maldives on November 28, the release added.

