France urges its nationals to leave Ethiopia at once
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-11-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 21:25 IST
France on Tuesday urged all its nationals to leave Ethiopia without delay, in an advisory note to travellers.
The foreign ministry also discouraged all travel to Ethiopia as well as any air transit via Addis Ababa.
The U.S. State Department has also urged U.S. citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately.
