Delhi transport minister launches tactical urbanism trials at Rajghat to enhance road safety

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday launched tactical urbanism trials at Rajghat road intersection to enhance road safety, particularly for pedestrians. The Delhi government has collaborated with SaveLIFE Foundation to undertake these trials that are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions, in the form of urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety, said a statement issued by the transport department.

The trials involving other agencies, including Delhi Traffic Police, Public Works Department (PWD) and SWAYAM charitable trust, will be conducted for a period of 2 months.

“Through these tactical urbanism trials, earlier at Bhalswa Chowk and now at Rajghat, we aim to develop a comprehensive network of safe roads and junctions,'' Gahlot said.

Apart from Rajghat, 11 more intersections -- Mukundpur Chowk, Nirankari Colony/Gopalpur Red Light, Azadpur Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila, Burari Chowk, Sarita Vihar Metro Station, Nehru Place, Khel Gaon, Gandhi Vihar Bus Stand and ISBT Kashmiri Gate -- will undergo a similar transformation and urbanism trials, the statement said.

Transport commissioner Ashish Kundra said, “The objective of these trials is to insert safety elements for all road users. Since 2016, Rajghat intersection and Rajghat Bus Depot collectively witnessed 47 crashes, 13 fatalities and 51 injuries. These trials are aimed at making the intersection safe for all in an inclusive, cheap and quick manner. ” At Rajghat, a six-point intervention strategy to redesign the junction has been followed. All the elements focus on either reducing the speed or minimising conflict and through these interventions the pedestrian exposure distance has been reduced by about 50 per cent and pedestrian exposure time by 30 per cent, said Piyush Tewari, CEO, SaveLIFE Foundation.

As part of the Zero Fatality Corridor (ZFC) project with the transport department, SaveLIFE Foundation will be testing temporary urban design interventions to improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users, said the statement.

The trials will involve road space being redistributed to ensure modal equity, road geometrics being modified, traffic being channelised, vehicular speeds being reduced, and pedestrian and cyclist safety infrastructure being added, it said.

The Delhi Transport Department had earlier signed a memorandum of understanding for the reduction of crashes at 13 intersections in Delhi. Two years ago, a similar urbanism trial was also conducted on Bhalswa Chawk which yielded positive results and reduced the crash fatalities, it added.

