Left Menu

Delhi transport minister launches tactical urbanism trials at Rajghat to enhance road safety

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 21:42 IST
Delhi transport minister launches tactical urbanism trials at Rajghat to enhance road safety
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday launched tactical urbanism trials at Rajghat road intersection to enhance road safety, particularly for pedestrians. The Delhi government has collaborated with SaveLIFE Foundation to undertake these trials that are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions, in the form of urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety, said a statement issued by the transport department.

The trials involving other agencies, including Delhi Traffic Police, Public Works Department (PWD) and SWAYAM charitable trust, will be conducted for a period of 2 months.

“Through these tactical urbanism trials, earlier at Bhalswa Chowk and now at Rajghat, we aim to develop a comprehensive network of safe roads and junctions,'' Gahlot said.

Apart from Rajghat, 11 more intersections -- Mukundpur Chowk, Nirankari Colony/Gopalpur Red Light, Azadpur Chowk, Majnu Ka Tila, Burari Chowk, Sarita Vihar Metro Station, Nehru Place, Khel Gaon, Gandhi Vihar Bus Stand and ISBT Kashmiri Gate -- will undergo a similar transformation and urbanism trials, the statement said.

Transport commissioner Ashish Kundra said, “The objective of these trials is to insert safety elements for all road users. Since 2016, Rajghat intersection and Rajghat Bus Depot collectively witnessed 47 crashes, 13 fatalities and 51 injuries. These trials are aimed at making the intersection safe for all in an inclusive, cheap and quick manner. ” At Rajghat, a six-point intervention strategy to redesign the junction has been followed. All the elements focus on either reducing the speed or minimising conflict and through these interventions the pedestrian exposure distance has been reduced by about 50 per cent and pedestrian exposure time by 30 per cent, said Piyush Tewari, CEO, SaveLIFE Foundation.

As part of the Zero Fatality Corridor (ZFC) project with the transport department, SaveLIFE Foundation will be testing temporary urban design interventions to improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users, said the statement.

The trials will involve road space being redistributed to ensure modal equity, road geometrics being modified, traffic being channelised, vehicular speeds being reduced, and pedestrian and cyclist safety infrastructure being added, it said.

The Delhi Transport Department had earlier signed a memorandum of understanding for the reduction of crashes at 13 intersections in Delhi. Two years ago, a similar urbanism trial was also conducted on Bhalswa Chawk which yielded positive results and reduced the crash fatalities, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021