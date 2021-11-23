Left Menu

Germany urges its nationals to leave Ethiopia

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:07 IST
  • Germany

Germany urged its nationals on Tuesday to leave Ethiopia on the first available commercial flights, joining France and the United States which have also told their citizens to leave immediately.

The Foreign Ministry said added in a statement that German citizens could still use Addis Ababa Bole International Airport for transit flights.

