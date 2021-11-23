Germany urges its nationals to leave Ethiopia
Germany urged its nationals on Tuesday to leave Ethiopia on the first available commercial flights, joining France and the United States which have also told their citizens to leave immediately.
The Foreign Ministry said added in a statement that German citizens could still use Addis Ababa Bole International Airport for transit flights.
