U.N. relocating staff families from Ethiopia due to security

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 23:08 IST
The United Nations is "temporarily relocating" families of international staff from Ethiopia due to the security situation, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, adding that U.N. personnel would remain in the country.

"We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves, keeping in mind the safety of our staff and the need to continue to stand and deliver and to continue operations and support all the people that need our assistance," Dujarric said.

