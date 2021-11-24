PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Stuart Rose appointed Asda chair https://on.ft.com/3CN65pK - London attracts first SPAC after rule change https://on.ft.com/3HLNSN7

- David Cameron lobbied Tory associate at Lloyds Bank to rescue Greensill deal https://on.ft.com/3oTLHhR - UK business surveys point to Bank of England rate rise in December https://on.ft.com/30WzlgX

Overview - British supermarket group Asda has appointed Stuart Rose, the former boss of Marks & Spencer, as its new chairman, tasking him with leading the board's recruitment of a new chief executive, it said on Tuesday.

- British investment firm Hambro Perks said on Tuesday it was planning to list a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on the London stock exchange, the first so-called "blank cheque" listing on the bourse since new rules came into force in August. - Former UK prime minister David Cameron lobbied Lloyds Banking Group to reverse a decision to cut ties with Greensill Capital, appealing to James Lupton, a director of the bank who had previously been a Conservative party treasurer.

- UK economic activity remained strong in November despite supply shortages and rising price pressures, according to business surveys that strengthen the case for Bank of England to raise interest rates in December. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

