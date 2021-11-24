Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 69 points

Equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 69.28 points and Nifty up by 29.30 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 0.12 per cent at 58733.61 at 9.20 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17532.60 at 9.20 am, up by 29.30 points or 0.17 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors which were trading high with maximum gain are realty sector at 1.08 and power at 1.07. (ANI)

