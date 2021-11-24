Mizoram part of work on bilateral transit project almost done: PWD dept

Mizoram has completed over 96 per cent of its share of work on the ambitious Kaladan MultiModal Transit Transport Project -- a route that aims to connect northeast India with Kolkata through the Sittwe Port of Myanmar -- an official release by the state Public Works Department said on Wednesday.

PWD officials, led by department secretary JC Ramthanga, met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday and briefed him on the progress of the bilateral project, the statement said.

The transit project, spanning 882.21 km, was launched in April, 2008 by the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government as part of the ‘Look East’ (now Act East) policy.

The route, which was initially scheduled to be completed by 2014, will bring the NE region closer to Kolkata by half the existing distance.

Of the 87.51 km stretch of the project to be constructed within Mizoram, 84.19 km has been completed so far, the officials informed the governor during the meeting.

Kambhampati said the project, when completed, will boost economic and cultural ties between the two neighbouring countries.

He also said that the route will facilitate easier transportation of goods and commodities from other parts of India to the northeastern states and vice versa.

The officials of the PWD department gave assurance that they would do their best to overcome all hurdles and complete the Mizoram stretch of the transit project at the earliest. PTI COR RMS RMS

