Left Menu

Vailankanni Church added to Delhi govt’s free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens

We have decided to include Vailankanni Church to the scheme, Kejriwal said in an online briefing.Under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, the Delhi government bears the expenditure of the entire pilgrimage of a number of senior citizens to 13 circuits, including places like Puri, Rameswaram, Shirdi, Mathura, Haridwar and Tirupati.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 12:33 IST
Vailankanni Church added to Delhi govt’s free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has included Vailankanni Church in Tamil Nadu to the list of pilgrimage sites under its free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday.

The Delhi government will resume the ''Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana'' on December 3 when senior citizen pilgrims will travel to Ayodhya, he said.

Last month, the Delhi Cabinet had approved the inclusion of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in the scheme.

The first train under the scheme carrying 1,000 elderly pilgrims will depart for Ayodhya on December 3, Kamal Bansal, chairman of the Delhi government's Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti, said.

''We were getting requests from our Christian brothers to add some pilgrimage sites to the scheme. We have decided to include Vailankanni Church to the scheme,'' Kejriwal said in an online briefing.

Under the "Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana", the Delhi government bears the expenditure of the entire pilgrimage of a number of senior citizens to 13 circuits, including places like Puri, Rameswaram, Shirdi, Mathura, Haridwar and Tirupati. Any resident of the national capital aged 60 or above can avail the scheme after acquiring a certificate from a local MLA, stating that he lives in the legislator's constituency. One attendant aged 21 or more can accompany each traveller. The government bears the expenses for the attendant too.

The pilgrimage scheme had been halted due to COVID-19, but now it will be resuming. The ''Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna'' was approved by the Delhi Cabinet on January 9, 2018. More than 35,000 senior citizens have availed the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021