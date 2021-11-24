Left Menu

CoreStack raises $30 mn funding from Avatar Growth Capital, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 13:08 IST
CoreStack raises $30 mn funding from Avatar Growth Capital, others
  • Country:
  • India

CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance SaaS provider, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 30 million (about Rs 223.2 crore) in funding round, led by Avatar Growth Capital.

The series B round also saw participation from Dallas Venture Capital (DVC), Iron Pillar and other angel investors, a statement said.

This brings CoreStack's total funding to USD 45 million, it added.

The funding will help CoreStack continue its rapid pace of growth and innovation with its AI-powered continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, while also making strategic headway with expansion into new markets, it said.

Avatar Growth Capital Managing Director Abhay Havaldar will join CoreStack's Board of Directors, upon required legal clearances, the statement added.

CoreStack's proactive approach to AI-powered cloud native governance utilises a unique cloud-as-code approach, orchestration frameworks, deep AI/ML, and patented connector-less model.

Adoption of enterprise cloud solutions has witnessed a massive uptick post-pandemic, and CoreStack is leading the way in helping these companies unleash the power of cloud through governance across compliance, security, operations, cost, and consumption, CoreStack CEO Ezhilarasan Natarajan said.

''We are excited to expand our footprint of over USD 1 billion in cloud governed through CoreStack, and relentlessly pursue our goal of becoming the benchmark technology that customers trust,'' Natarajan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021