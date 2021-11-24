Left Menu

Hero Electric posts over two-fold jump in festive season retail sales during Oct 1-Nov 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 13:28 IST
Hero Electric on Wednesday reported over two-fold jump in festive season retail sales at 24,000 units during October 1 to November 15, 2021.

The company had clocked 11,339-units in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The recent amendment in FAME II policy (Faster Adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles in India), which offers increased upfront incentives for electric two-wheelers and rising fuel prices has propelled the demand for electric vehicles resulting in heightened demand, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the sales performance, Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said, ''we saw two clear indicators in our showrooms this festive season. A significant percentage of customers chose Hero E bikes over the petrol bikes and many factored environment and sustainability as influencing factors in their purchase.'' This is a good indicator for Hero and the E2W industry to step into exponential growth and bring around an EV revolution that will help reduce air pollution, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

