Burger Club all set to expand 50+ outlets across India

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/ATK): Established in 2015 with a vision to give big and juicy burgers to India, The Burger Club was launched with a menu of Big Juicy Burgers from New Zealand and was soon rewarded as Delhi's best Burger Chain by Zomato. This chain of dynamic burger joints in India is intending to speed up its extension in Chandigarh, Kanpur, Lucknow and Hyderabad with 50+ outlets by the end of 2021.

The Burger Club as of now has outlets across- 28 urban areas with a presence in every one of the significant areas including - South Delhi, North Delhi, East Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon. The burger chain fixed its hold in Delhi NCR with 28 outlets. It intends to augment its impression in Chandigarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Amritsar in a similar way. The Burger Club is a specialist in burgers. They know what burgers are and how it can appeal to the Indian audience. They know how to make handmade patties and use fresh veggies in their burgers. The Burger Club not only provides burgers but various beverages, after all, a burger is incomplete without a beverage. We have a versatile menu that has a range of beverages, burgers, and sides as well as something for your sweet tooth. These burgers are highly endorsed by millennials over social media as well.

"We want to grow as a burger chain so that people all over India can enjoy our handmade, tasty burgers. We plan to grow more than a company as we believe burgers should be enjoyed by everyone, we have a strong belief to deliver tasty burgers as well as crunchy. Our customers come back as we deliver tasty, juicy burgers and never compromise on taste. Whether it is a small gathering or a big event, our customers keep coming back. We do not use any chemicals, preservatives, or artificial flavors. The Burger Club is bound to please your taste buds", said Sapna, Marketing Head at The Burger Club. Established in 2015 with the vision to give big and juicy burgers, The Burger Club by the end of 2021 intends to augment its impression in Chandigarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Hyderabad with 50+ new outlets. Studying the market for nearly 6 years now, the joint feels they know what burgers are and want the masses to get a taste of their handmade patties and fresh veggies. The menu just doesn't limit itself to burgers but even beverages and something for your sweet tooth.

