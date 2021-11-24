Scholz becoming German chancellor would be good news for Spain, Economy Minister says

Olaf Scholz becoming chancellor in Germany would be a good news for Spain as he is a friend of the country, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday.

"He has been helping during the long months of the pandemic and he was key for us to obtain the recovery plan and the EU funds," Calvino said in an interview with radio station RNE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)