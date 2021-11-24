UP: Factory fined Rs 7 lakh for polluting air

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of Rs 7.12 lakh on a factory producing chemical compounds for allegedly polluting the air in Shamli district, officials said on Wednesday.

The factory, located on the Panipat Road in Shamli, produces compounds such as ferrous sulfate powder and magnesium sulfate among others. It was slapped with a fine of Rs 7,12,500 after it was found guilty of emitting hazardous gases in excess of the prescribed limits, Pollution Control Board regional officer Ankit Singh said.

He said the action is part of the crackdown against industries that are being operated in violation of the rules and regulations set by the authorities set up to check pollution.

Singh said the Board swung into action following the directives of the newly constituted Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, the most powerful body constituted for the purpose of protecting and improving the quality of air in Delhi and surrounding regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)