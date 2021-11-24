Left Menu

UP: Factory fined Rs 7 lakh for polluting air

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-11-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 14:13 IST
UP: Factory fined Rs 7 lakh for polluting air
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of Rs 7.12 lakh on a factory producing chemical compounds for allegedly polluting the air in Shamli district, officials said on Wednesday.

The factory, located on the Panipat Road in Shamli, produces compounds such as ferrous sulfate powder and magnesium sulfate among others. It was slapped with a fine of Rs 7,12,500 after it was found guilty of emitting hazardous gases in excess of the prescribed limits, Pollution Control Board regional officer Ankit Singh said.

He said the action is part of the crackdown against industries that are being operated in violation of the rules and regulations set by the authorities set up to check pollution.

Singh said the Board swung into action following the directives of the newly constituted Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, the most powerful body constituted for the purpose of protecting and improving the quality of air in Delhi and surrounding regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021