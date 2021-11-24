IndoSpace to invest Rs 1,000 cr in JV with KSH INFRA to develop logistics parks across India

Industrial and logistics parks developer IndoSpace on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 1,000 crore in a new joint venture with the Pune-based KSH INFRA to develop a 10 million square feet portfolio of warehousing and logistics parks across the country, over the next five years.

The partnership will focus on developing sustainable, resource-efficient, zero-carbon buildings to ensure customers benefit from the energy and water savings, and target premium micro-markets such as Pune, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru, the company said in a release.

The Everstone Group, GLP, and Realterm -- promoted IndoSpace has a portfolio of over 48 million sq ft across 42 industrial and logistics parks pan-India.

The projects will also use environment friendly, energy-efficient building materials, meeting global Green Building Standards, it said, adding in addition, these buildings will be EDGE/IGBC certified and will be branded under KSH INFRA.

''We are delighted to partner with a reputed and renowned brand like KSH INFRA. With its established and proven expertise, it is sure to add immense value to this joint venture,'' said Rajesh Jaggi, Vice Chairman, Real Estate, Everstone Group.

Jaggi further added that ''due to pent-up demand, the opportunity is enormous. As a market leader, we are always on the lookout to deliver on our promise of a world-class warehousing backbone to India's growth''.

Rohit Hegde, Managing Director, KSH INFRA, said, ''we see increasing demand for warehousing and industrial infrastructure from e-commerce, third-party logistics, and manufacturing players looking to set up base in India. Given the immense growth opportunity, we are excited to partner with the market leader. With Indospace, we plan to expand our footprint pan India.'' Industrial and Logistics Infrastructure developer KSH Infra is part of the KSH Group. The group has multiple businesses such as internal container depot (ICD), manufacturing, and third-party logistics among others.

Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.

