International flight services to normalise by this year end: Civil Aviation Secy

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday said international flight services are expected to be normalised by the end of this year. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights. Under an air bubble arrangement between the two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each others territories subject to certain conditions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 14:43 IST
Rajiv Bansal (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal on Wednesday said international flight services are expected to be normalized by the end of this year. Scheduled international passenger flights to and from India remain suspended since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. India has air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights. On resumption of normal services to global destinations, Bansal said international flight services are expected to be normalized ''very soon'' and ''by the end of this year''. Under an air bubble arrangement between the two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other's territories subject to certain conditions.

