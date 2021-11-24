Left Menu

Egypt's economy grew by 9.8% in Q1 FY 2021-22 - cabinet

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-11-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 16:18 IST
Egypt's economy grew by 9.8% in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22 that began in July, compared with 0.7% in the same period last year, a cabinet statement quoted the planning minister as saying on Wednesday.

Egypt expects a GDP growth of 5.5-5.7% in FY 2021-22 that ends in June.

