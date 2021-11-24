Left Menu

Equity benchmark indices close in red; IT, auto drags Sensex down by 323 points

The key equity indices had a volatile day on Wednesday. The market opened in the green, but the benchmark index continued the downside move throughout and most sectors ended in the red at the closing bell.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-11-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 16:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The key equity indices had a volatile day on Wednesday. The market opened in the green, but the benchmark index continued the downside move throughout and most sectors ended in the red at the closing bell. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 323.34 points or 0.55 per cent, while the Nifty 50 dropped by 88.30 points or 0.50 per cent.

In BSE Sensex, the sectors which plummeted the most were the Information Technology (IT) sector with a decline of 1.24 per cent, the auto sector with 1.18 per cent, and the TECK with 1.02 per cent. Among stocks, the top gainer was Kotak Mahindra which surged 1.45 per cent to Rs 2,012 per share, followed by NTPC up by 1.42 per cent to Rs 135.40 per share. ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Power Grid Corp too traded with a positive bias.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki cracked by 2.62 per cent, followed by Infosys down by 2.01 per cent and ITC by 1.60 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

