PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-11-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 16:32 IST
Slew of products, starting with CNG and LNG planned; Ashok Leyland
Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI): Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has put in place a team to focus on alternate fuel technology that uses low carbon like CNG and LNG as part of its move towards building a green mobility future, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-headquartered commercial vehicle maker also dedicated its existing testing facility in Hosur to exclusively focus on alternate fuels.

Ashok Leyland today announced several initiatives to build a green mobility future. To enhance its presence in the alternate fuel space, the company has planned a slew of products, starting with CNG and LNG, the company said in a statement here.

Powertrains are predominantly driven by IC engines -- gasoline and diesel. Over the next decade, alternative powertrains comprising of battery electric, fuel cell electric would emerge and Ashok Leyland has dedicated teams focusing on the development of these future power trains, it said.

''As we march towards our vision of being among the Top 10 Global CV Makers, it is equally important that we do this sustainably. Our mission is to positively impact humanity and conserve the environment through sustainable energy and mobility solutions'', Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO, Vipin Sondhi said.

Future mobility is moving towards alternate fuel technology, and the Hosur Testing facility dedicated today, managed by a talented and capable team will help drive Ashok Leyland's green mobility future'', he said.

The CTO N Saravanan said the company was already seeing a push for CNG and LNG and expects other fuels like methanol and hydrogen to start replacing fossil fuels.

''At Ashok Leyland, we are working on the development of all the above alternate fuel technologies, while we continue to make our IC engines more efficient. We are committed to this path of sustainable mobility'', he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

