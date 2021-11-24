Singapore-based Ad-tech platform Infomo announces a merger with Indian-based Ad-tech platform TorcAI

- The merger is designed to create enhanced plug and play ad-tech digital marketing platforms to assist buyers and sellers within this huge and expanding market MUMBAI, India, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infomo Global Ltd. today announced a strategic merger with Indian ad-tech platform – TorcAI to enable its alliance partners to offer an integrated ecosystem that addresses the emerging needs of large publishers, publisher consortiums, telecom carriers, agencies, and brands across the vast global marketplace. Most governments have introduced new laws to safeguard consumer privacy, and this will impact behavioural targeting that underpins digital marketing across the globe. Digital marketing (currently dominated by the GDM (Google) / Programmatic duopoly and 3rd party cookie deprecation) is witnessing the emergence of advanced private exchanges and walled gardens which will disrupt the current practices across both digital display advertising and performance marketing.

Innovative and integrated platforms driven by deep tech - AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) algorithms - will provide media buyers and sellers with multiple options to leverage different opportunities exposed by the current disruptive transformation. TorcAI, with its highly sophisticated, unique and advanced AI and ML technologies, is considered to be a perfect fit with Infomo's global strategy of providing the world with private media exchanges and walled garden solutions to reduce the global dependence on the GDN/Programmatic duopoly.

According to research authority, Magna, the global ad spends in 2020 was US$569 billion, of which traditional media was estimated to be US$233 billion. Unlike the USA, Australia, and a number of European countries, ad spend with traditional media still outweighs digital ad spend. In India, digital advertising is still in its infancy with 2020 data revealing that digital advertising accounted for only 11% of the US$12.2 billion yearly ad spend.

Welcoming the merger, Infomo's MD and Group CEO Ananda Rao said: ''This is a very exciting and important opportunity for Infomo and for the global digital and advertising marketplace. Publishers and Advertisers in today's world require self-serve automated solutions to buy and sell media. Advertisers need extensive audience reach, known audience targeting, and measurable audience engagement. Publishers need to understand their audience and have control over their monetization potential without being completely dependent on technical intermediaries in the process. Our partnerships with telecom carriers and leading publishers around the world provide advertisers access to massive known audiences and we are focussed on enabling performance marketing. With the proposed merger we will be able to globally offer platforms that deliver optimized programmatic display advertising and performance marketing and drive improved monetisation''.

Speaking about the strategic possibilities, TorcAI Co-Founder & CEO Rohit Verma, commented: ''TorcAI was founded to design and deliver AI/ML driven platforms to sell and buy all types of digital media through optimized programmatic processes. Our platforms and solutions are scale and market tested and have delivered proven results to our clients. Together with Infomo, we can now deliver one fully integrated media management platform that makes it extremely easy for publishers and advertisers to work collaboratively to design and run customized multi-channel campaigns. This exciting and transformational merger will create ecosystem platforms to immediately address a global market''.

About Infomo: Infomo is the first company in the world to design and deploy plug and play publisher-centric platforms that enable publishers to leverage performance marketing. Infomo provides an innovative web and app advertising ecosystem that harnesses the unique power and reach of telecom operators and large publishers and their significant subscriber communities to deliver engaging, media-rich, and highly targeted premium advertising and promotional content to subscribers during their everyday online activities. About TorcAI: TorcAI leverages advanced data sciences & machine learning to stitch together legacy marketing & advertising technology platforms with new breed tech. TorcAI helps media value chain stakeholders to build & nurture audience assets by bringing together data & activation channels at the organisational level. Publishers, agencies, and brand can thereby harness full potentials of customer data platforms, ad servers, and CRM systems enabling our clients with practical solutions to realize the actual value of audience assets with the power to innovate.

