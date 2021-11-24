Firefox Bikes launches State-of-the-Art 'Experience Centre' in Delhi

Plans to open 35 new customer experience centres across India covering all Metros and Tier 1 cities NEW DELHI, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Underlining its commitment to completely redefine the bike buying experience, Firefox Bikes, India's premium cycling brand (a Hero Cycles Group company) announced the opening of its new Experience Centre in Delhi. Situated at a prime location in Pitampura, North Delhi, the store seamlessly combines technology, biking and experiential retail under one roof offering a unique, engaging and immersive user experience for premium bikes. Each touch point of the Firefox Experience Centre is designed to elevate customer interaction so that they engage with the brand, its products and services on a whole new level. The store will have digital engagements through VR and gamification, enriching the buying experience and making customer's interaction with the products and brand more meaningful.

The easily browsable store layout assists the customers to understand the different bike segments and choose what is best suited to their needs. Firefox is aiming to ensure the store is seen as a 'destination' - most premium and marque products showcased on an elevated podium celebrating product innovation and craftsmanship.

The store displays an expansive product assortment – All premium quality MTBs, Hybrid, Women and more (Ranging between Rs 15,000 – Rs 1 Lac+), Kids (Ranging between Rs 7,000 – Rs 15,000). Also, electric bicycles can be retailed and serviced from the new store.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Experience Centre, Sukanta Das, CEO, Firefox Bikes said, '''Today's consumers are always seeking unique experiences and that is what Firefox Experience Centres are all about. Having successfully opened our Experience Centre in Mumbai, we are excited to elevate our customer's experience in Delhi as well.'' ''The move to launch Experience Centre in Delhi is in line with the expansion plans of our company, as well as our commitment to create a culture of biking as a way of life in the country. The one-of-its-kind flagship experience store redefines the traditional bike buying experience in India, offering a fresh and enhanced digital experience in line with the demands and requirements of new-age customers,'' he added.

''The premium cycling industry has seen 6X demand in growth. We have clocked a 2X growth last year and we continue to grow at the same rate. We have invested in upgrading our digital assets with Salesforce Cloud solutions and we are replicating the same customer journey in the physical stores with 35 new customer experience centres. Our online sales through our website have seen a 10X growth. We are currently looking at doubling our turnover again in 2022, as the strong demand for bikes that started during the lockdown last year; is set to continue for the next two years,''he affirms.

Firefox omnichannel business model combines D2C (direct-to-consumer) innovations and a countrywide offline network. Every online purchase is mapped to a dealer offline through a customized enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Currently, Firefox Bikes has 500+ stores across India, including all major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Guwahati, Bhopal, and many more. Over the end of this year, Firefox Bikes plans to open up to 150 new stores. The stores will be set up in both metropolitan cities as well as smaller cities and will cater to a wide range of target audiences About Firefox Bikes Established in 2004, Firefox Bikes, a Hero Cycles group company is India's leading bicycle brand, offering an exclusive & expansive range of premium bikes & accessories. The brand offers premium quality, trendy mountain bikes, city bikes (or hybrid bikes), road bikes, women's bikes, kids' and junior bikes, and also electric bicycles. Firefox Bikes has 500+ stores across India, including all major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Bhopal, Chennai, Jodhpur, Pune, and many more.

Website link https://www.firefoxbikes.com/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1695788/Firefox_Bikes_Delhi_Store.jpg PWR PWR

