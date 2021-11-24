JM Financial launches Bondskart, a unique digital platform for ease of investment in debt securities

- Offers 360-degree fixed income investment options - Powered by intensive insights, advanced technology and end-to-end security features - Provides flexibility to buy and sell debt securities with secure settlements - Runs on minimum human intervention, delivering brilliant time and functional efficiency MUMBAI, India, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JM Financial Products Limited, the flagship NBFC arm of the JM Financial Group announced the launch of Bondskart.com, a one-of-its-kind intuitive digital investment platform that offers investors access to an extensive array of debt securities, paving the way for hassle-free investments. Bondskart.com will further enhance the bouquet of financial services that JM Financial currently offers.

This seamless online platform is equipped with cutting-edge technology and end-to-end security features. Offering a safe, user-friendly and trusted interface for fixed income investment options, Bondskart.com enables the investors with various investment options; to take decisions that suits them. Bondskart.com features diverse 360-degree fixed income investment options across rating categories, yields and instrument types such as plain vanilla bonds, sub-debt/ Tier II & perpetual bonds aided by in-house analytics and data driven technology platform.

The platform powered by intensive insights on fixed income investment, aims to also educate investors on various aspects of investments thereby enabling them to make an informed decision. Bondskart.com also provides investors with the flexibility to sell their debt securities with secure settlements, adding liquidity as a utility function to the platform.

Going forward, JM Financial plans to add more value-added services to Bondskart.com. The fully customised platform runs on minimum human intervention, offering excellent time and functional efficiency. It is available in web as well as on mobile app on android as well as iOS Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vishal Kampani- Managing Director, JM Financial Products Limited said, ''Bondskart.com is in line with our vision to emerge as the most trusted partner in the financial investment eco-system. It complements our investment distribution framework which would serve all categories of investors. With a larger focus on adopting the tech-driven solutions, we believe Bondskart.com will offer seamless investment solutions to investors, enabling them to benefit from our fixed income investment expertise.'' The platform is backed by JM Financial which boasts of professionals with a proven track record in various aspects of debt capital market such as credit ratings, investment advisory, corporate banking, treasury, fund raising, sales and distribution.

Bondskart.com marks JM Financial's journey into developing efficiency in accessing the bond market for investors through digitisation. The platform will act as a potent alternative route for investing in bonds.

Download the app to get real time order updates, get notified about new securities, get instant access to public issues of debt securities and learn about bonds investment and more.

App store: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/bondskart-by-jm-financial/id1587320428 Play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jm.bondskart About JM Financial Group JM Financial is an integrated and diversified financial services group. The Group's primary businesses include (i) Investment Bank (IB) shall cater to Institutional, Corporate, Government and Ultra High Networth clients and includes investment banking, institutional equities and research, private equity funds, fixed income, syndication and finance; (ii) Mortgage Lending includes both wholesale mortgage lending and retail mortgage lending (home loans, education institutions lending and LAP); (iii) Alternative and Distressed Credit includes the asset reconstruction business and alternative credit funds; and (iv)Asset management, Wealth management and Securities business (Platform AWS) shall provide an integrated investment platform to individual clients and includes wealth management business, broking, PMS and mutual fund business. As of September 30, 2021, the consolidated loan book stood at ~Rs. 110.7 BN, distressed credit business AUM at ~Rs. 106.9 BN, wealth management AUM at ~Rs. 833.9 BN, mutual fund AAUM at ~Rs. 20.9 BN. The Group is headquartered in Mumbai and has a presence across 601 locations spread across 181 cities in India. The equity shares of JM Financial Limited are listed in India on the BSE and NSE.

For more information, log on to www.jmfl.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)