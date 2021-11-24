Official Announcement Made for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 Powered by Partners CoinDCX& Josh

November 24: After the grand and successful evening filled with glitz and glamour in 2021, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is set to host the awards ceremony for the 2022 edition. The award function in 2021 was a glamorous affair, with Bollywood royalty such as Sushmita Sen, Kiara Advani, Bobby Deol, Nora Fatehi, Vikrant Massey, Divya Khosla Kumar, among many others, making fashionable appearances on the red carpet of DPIFF. The team DPIFF ecstatically unveiled CoinDCX and Josh as their esteemed Powered By Partner for India’s most prestigious award ceremony, “Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 in affiliation with Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism”. The occasion will celebrate the Grandeur of Indian Cinema, Indian Tourism and commemorate the 75 years of Independence. The ceremony will showcase cultural diversity, rich heritage, world-famous Indian cuisine, folk dance, folk music, handloom and the beauty of Swadeshi with the abundant support of their Powered By Partners. The ceremony will witness the presence of the Governor, Ministers, Celebrities, International Delegates, National Dignitaries and Media Personnel to honour and appreciate the creativity & talent of the Indian Film Industry. The organization also comprehends the campaign of “Vocal for Local” and prioritises the homegrown talent of the country. Unity in diversity of Culture (“Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat”) is firmly promoted in a spirit of harmony and fellowship. The initiative pursuits to carry forward the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji, also known as the Father of Indian Cinema, through an amalgamation of Indian ethos.

Knowing more on the sponsors, CoinDCX is India’s first crypto unicorn and the nation’s safest cryptocurrency exchange that focuses on make crypto accessible to people in India through simple and safe solutions which are backed by industry-leading security processes and insurance protection. Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, CoinDCX said, “CoinDCX is proud to be the esteemed Powered By Partner of India’s Most Prestigious Award Ceremony - Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards to honour and appreciate the creativity and talent of Indian Film Industry” He added, ''It is incredible how both the brands share the similar values of providing authenticity and trust. It is an amicable association for CoinDCX'' Josh is a made-in-India short-video app launched by VerSe Innovation in August 2020 and is available in 14 Indian languages. Representing a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with over 100 million downloads on the Play store, 124 Mn MAUs and 60 Mn DAUs.. More brand announcements are expected in later this week for the other categories on the DPIFF social media handles. Virendra Gupta, Founder, Josh said, “Good content by talented creators really knows no boundaries today. At Josh, our singular focus has always been to make it the partner of choice for homegrown talent, organizations and brands. Today, our creators are content disruptors, and the DPIFF awards have been known to recognise such disruptors in the Indian film industry for decades. As a homegrown short-video platform, it is an absolute honour to partner with India’s most prestigious award ceremony as they prepare to felicitate a new set of talent from the industry.” www.dpiff.in PWR PWR

