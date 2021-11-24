CapitaLand donates oxygen generation plant to Govt Stanley Medical College Hospital

Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI): Diversified real estate group CapitaLand Group on Wednesday said its philanthropic arm CapitaLand Hope Foundation has donated an oxygen generation plant to the Tamil Nadu government.

The State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian unveiled the plant worth Rs 14 million which has been set up at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

The pressure swing adsorption(PSA) oxygen generation plant can supply 1,000 litres of medical oxygen per minute, which in turn can support up to 100 beds at any given point of time, a press release said. CapitaLand said till date it has committed about Rs 179 million in support of Covid-19 relief measures in the country.

''We have been working with various State governments, including that of Tamil Nadu, to identify various healthcare needs. We are glad that we could associate with the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital to develop the oxygen generation plant that will boost the supply of oxygen,'' said CEO of CapitaLand Investment (India Business Parks) Vinamra Srivastava.

''The pandemic has highlighted the importance of robust healthcare infrastructure and we are doing our bit to further strengthen it and help the readiness of the State for the future,'' he said.

Chennai city head of CapitaLand Investment C Velan said the plant can supply oxygen to over 100 beds at any given point of time thereby reducing dependency on liquid medical oxygen. ''We will also be conducting annual maintenance of the plant over the next four years,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)