3 militants killed in encounter in Srinagar

Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Rambagh area of the city on Wednesday, officials said. The ultras were killed in a brief shootout near the Rambagh bridge on Lal Chowk-Airport road, the officials said.

They said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained.

