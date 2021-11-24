Left Menu

3 militants killed in encounter in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 17:45 IST
Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Rambagh area of the city on Wednesday, officials said. The ultras were killed in a brief shootout near the Rambagh bridge on Lal Chowk-Airport road, the officials said.

They said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained.

