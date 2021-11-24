Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 18:15 IST
Last book by corporate veteran Chandramouli Venkatesan released
The last book by corporate veteran and bestselling author Chandramouli Venkatesan, ''Transform'', focuses on people management, announced publishing house Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Wednesday.

Venkatesan's third book, which he completed just before he succumbed to pancreatic cancer last year in October, was among a series of several books he had planned to write from his years of experience in the corporate sector with companies like Asian Paints, Cadbury/Mondelez, Mirc Electronics/Onida and Pidilite. He was 54.

Focusing on people management, the book highlights that leadership and managing are the means, while the end impact is what it does to the people.

''Insightful and practical, Transform is a comprehensive book on leadership and management which covers all important concepts while giving practical implementation techniques for each,'' said the publishers in a statement.

The book is divided into four sections. While the first section introduces readers to the core concepts of leading and managing, the second section focuses on helping them become great at managing, with a direct focus on their teams.

''The third section focuses on becoming great at leading -- leading by doing and leading by being. The final section will help you create action plans, and help you develop a practical and implementable plan towards becoming a great leader and manager,'' it added.

Venkatesan's previously authored books include ''Catalyst'' and ''Get Better at Getting Better''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

