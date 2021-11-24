Left Menu

24-11-2021
Business briefs
BLS International on Wednesday said its subsidiary Starfin India has been empanelled by Punjab National Bank and Central Bank of India to support the financial inclusion mission of the Union Government.

The company has become the official corporate Business Correspondent (BC) to deliver last mile banking services across India, BLS International said.

Effective immediately, Starfin will initiate more than 30 banking services like enrolment of customers, debit cards, balance enquiry, statement of accounts, passbook printing, money deposit, and bills/utilities payment services.

It will also provide micro insurance, mutual fund products, pension products and other third-party products through customer service points.

*** *BOB Financial Solutions partners OneCard for co-branded credit cards BOB Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL) - a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, on Wednesday said it has partnered with OneCard to launch co-branded mobile-first credit cards to offer smart-banking solutions to the young, tech-savvy population.

The internationally valid credit card will be issued by BFSL and managed by OneCard on VISA's Signature platform. It will offer spend benefits, reward points, among others besides offering privileges including lifetime validity, zero joining and annual fee, instant virtual card issuance.

It also has the lowest forex fee in the market at just 1 per cent, it said.

