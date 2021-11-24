Left Menu

IL&FS completes stake sale in Prime Terminals FZC

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services ILFS on Wednesday said it has completed the sale of its 71.84 per cent stake in ILFS Prime Terminals FZC to VTTI Terminal I BV.The transaction has resolved the groups outstanding debt to the tune of Rs 757.79 crore, a release said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:02 IST
IL&FS completes stake sale in Prime Terminals FZC
  • Country:
  • India

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) on Wednesday said it has completed the sale of its 71.84 per cent stake in IL&FS Prime Terminals FZC to VTTI Terminal I BV.

The transaction has resolved the group's outstanding debt to the tune of Rs 757.79 crore, a release said. IL&FS' stake in IL&FS Prime Terminals FZC (IPTF), a state-of-the art energy storage terminal situated in the UAE's Fujairah, was held through IL&FS Maritime Infrastructure Company (IMICL). VTTI has acquired the stake from IMICL and other shareholders, the release said.

VTTI will now own 90 per cent of the terminal, while the other 10 per cent will remain with the Fujairah government, the group said. The sale has also enabled release of a corporate guarantee of USD 110 million issued by IMICL for IPTF, it said.

Recently, the IL&FS board had announced that the group has resolved over Rs 52,000 crore debt while maintaining its overall debt resolution estimate at Rs 61,000 crore. VTTI is one of the world’s leading storage providers for energy and other essential products like chemicals. It provides over 10 million cubic metres of storage capacity across five continents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021