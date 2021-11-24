New German government to promote rail transport, electric cars
Germany's Social Democrats, Greens and liberal Free Democrats have agreed to increase rail freight transport by 25% and to have at least 15 million electric cars on the roads by 2030 in their shift towards a more climate friendly policy, according to the coalition agreement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The parties, which will present the agreement at a news conference 1400 GMT, also agreed to push for a European air travel surcharge like the one that is already in place in Germany, the document said.
