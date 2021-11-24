Dream Sports raises $840mn funding from Falcon Edge, others at $8bn valuation

Sports tech company Dream Sports on Wednesday said it has raised USD 840 million (about Rs 6,252.2 crore) in funding, led by Falcon Edge, DST Global, D1 Capital, Redbird Capital, and Tiger Global at a valuation of USD 8 billion.

The round also saw participation from existing investors like TPG and Footpath Ventures, making it amongst the largest investments globally in the sports tech sector, a statement said.

Dream Sports has brands such as Dream Capital, FanCode, Dream11, DreamSetGo, Dream Game Studios, and DreamPay in its portfolio. Founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, Dream Sports is headquartered in Mumbai and employs close to 1,000 people.

Dream Sports, with an existing user base of 140 million Indian sports fans, is working on building a sports ecosystem that includes sports content, commerce, experiences, fan engagement (including sports gaming and e-sports), Web 3.0 solutions, fantasy sports, and fitness tech. Earlier this year, Dream Sports had announced a corpus of USD 250 million through its CVC and M&A arm, Dream Capital.

Dream Capital has built an initial portfolio of 10 companies, largely focusing on thematic early-stage investments in India, including, Fittr, SoStronk, KheloMore, and Elevar.

Dream Capital is now expanding its sports, fan engagement, and fitness portfolio in India and globally, the statement said.

“Our vision and mission is to create an entrepreneur-led virtuous cycle of investment, innovation, and wealth creation for all stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, from fans to athletes, teams, and leagues. Our investors have deep experience in developing sports ecosystems globally, and we are fortunate to have their guidance to 'Make Sports Better' for 1 billion Indian sports fans,” Dream Sports Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Harsh Jain said.

