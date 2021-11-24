Tata Steel commissions iron ore crushing and washing plant in Odisha

Tata Steel on Wednesday announced commissioning of an 8 million tonne iron ore crushing and washing plant in Odisha.

The company said the plant is located at its Khondbond Iron & Manganese Mine (KIMM) near Joda in Keonjhar district. It has been set up by the company's Ores, Mines & Quarries (OMQ) Division.

The company however did not disclose any financial details related to the project.

The facility was inaugurated by T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel, in the presence of D B Sundara Ramam, Vice President (Raw Materials) and other senior officials and vendor partners of the company.

In his address, Narendran said the iron ore processing plant will cater to the rapidly growing raw material requirements of Tata Steel and will provide raw material security. In line with the company's core objective of building sustainable mining and manufacturing processes, the state-of-the-art facility incorporates latest technology for ore processing, enabling efficient resource usage and reduced wastage, he said.

Sharing details of the project, Narendran said the plant design includes three stage crushing and screening. To reduce the inherent alumina from the ore, two rotary drum scrubbers have been installed which can reduce the alumina of the incoming ore, thereby improving the ore quality. Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual capacity of 34 MT.

