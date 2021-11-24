Fed's Daly says she is open to speeding up taper based on economic data

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Wednesday she could see the argument for accelerating the pace of the central bank's taper and would be open to doing so if inflation remains elevated and jobs growth stays strong.

"If things continue to do what they've been doing, then I would completely support an accelerated pace of tapering," Daly said during an interview with Yahoo Finance published on Wednesday. Daly said she would like to see more economic reports on inflation and hiring and to discuss the approach with her Fed colleagues before deciding.

