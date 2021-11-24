Left Menu

Fed's Daly says she is open to speeding up taper based on economic data

Reuters | New York | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:07 IST
Fed's Daly says she is open to speeding up taper based on economic data
  • Country:
  • United States

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Wednesday she could see the argument for accelerating the pace of the central bank's taper and would be open to doing so if inflation remains elevated and jobs growth stays strong.

"If things continue to do what they've been doing, then I would completely support an accelerated pace of tapering," Daly said during an interview with Yahoo Finance published on Wednesday. Daly said she would like to see more economic reports on inflation and hiring and to discuss the approach with her Fed colleagues before deciding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Daly

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021