DDC to launch guidebook for EV workplace charging on Nov 29

A guidebook detailing the charging infrastructure for Electric Vehicles (EVs) at corporate workplaces will be released next week, DDC vice chairman Jasmine Shah said on Wednesday.

Through the guidebook, the Delhi government is seeking to encourage corporates in Delhi to join hands with it in promotion of the EVs by adopting workplace charging, Shah said in a statement.

''The guidebook aims to guide corporates in assessing the scope for workplace charging, details the processes involved in effective decision-making along with setting the way forward for its planning and implementation,'' he said. Prepared jointly by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of the Delhi government and World Resources Institute (WRI), the 'Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Guidebook for Corporates in Delhi', will be released on November 29.

Research shows that 90 per cent of EVs are charged at home or workplace. By launching this step-by-step guide for installation of workplace charging, Delhi government aims to become the first state government in India to make corporates an integral part of the EV movement, Shah said.

Amit Bhatt, the executive director of WRI India, said workplace charging will become a necessity in the future as employees will expect more accessible charging solutions. Workplace charging can help reduce range-related anxiety as it can provide charging solution to employees who may not have access to it at their residence, he said.

Further, it will help in the greater adoption of EVs, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)